Michelle Lammers is one of the few people who fell victim to check scams in the past, and recently she just started receiving more fraudulent checks in the mail, only this time she knew to take precautions.

Michelle started receiving checks from banks across the country in states as far east as Kentucky.

Michelle says that she first got scammed when she believed she was emailing her cousin who was sending her a check for twelve hundred dollars. After calling her cousin, she found out that his email was hacked by the scammers.

Now, after receiving multiple supposed checks within several days for large amounts of money from a Mr. Fred, Michelle knew not to jump to conclusions, as she says nobody is just giving her money even if it says its from a family member.

Lammers says "if it's brother, sister, mother, I don't care who it's from. If it sounds too good to be true, it is. Call them immediately. Then, call somebody else, your local sheriff, anybody and tell them what's going on. Don't let it just sit so other people get taken by it."

Hannah Stiff of the Better Business Bureau provided tips on how you can avoid potential check scams.

"If somebody is calling you out of the blue to tell you you've won something, always feel free to hang up the phone, number one, no questions asked. You can hang up, it's your right," says Stiff. "Or number two, take down their number and call them back or do some research. Find out the group their with, go online and see if it's a legitimate company. Or better yet, research it with the Better Business Bureau, we keep business records on 5 million plus businesses so if it's legit, chances are we got it on our website."

Stiff goes on to list the most popular types of scams which include fake employment checks, sweepstakes, or lotteries. She says red flags to be aware of is if these people ask for bank information or other sensitive personal information.

For those who are concerned about being scammed in the future, Hannah Stiff says the Better Business Bureau has a scam tracker that shows all the scams going around the state. The scam tracker also has the ability to let other people input potential fraudulent scams.

