Protecting yourself from cyber crime

In Montana, we lost over $6.5 million last year due to crimes over the Internet according to the FBI. The FBI has some tips for protecting your valuable personal information.

The FBI says the three most common Internet crimes last year were: non-payment/ non-delivery, extortion and personal data breach. They said people over the age of 60 had the highest loss of any age group.

Montana AARP President Alex Ward said cyber crime is huge. He says the biggest problem with security has to do with situations where the person talking to you isn't who you think they are.

Ward said, "You think that the call is coming from the IRS or Social Security, or the Sheriff's Department. Or, if they're trying to get you to believe that they're a hotel or something, they may give you a 406 number, so it looks like its coming from Montana."

Ward said he checks his bank statement every month.

He said, "I've had my identity stolen six times, but the thing for me is I know how to keep tabs on my bank accounts and my credit card accounts. When I go in and see something I didn't purchase, I go directly to the bank or credit card company."

The FBI has a useful online tool for parents call Safe Online Surfing. Lessons are divided by grade level, from third grade to eighth grade. They include questions like, "What is a safe screen name?" and "What is personal information?"