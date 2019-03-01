Protecting your pets in the cold weather

Temperatures are supposed to drop below zero again this weekend. We all know when people get cold, but how cold, is too cold for your pet to be outside?

Dr. Erika Cantamessa from Caring Hands Veterinary Hospital said anytime the temperatures drop to zero or in the negatives, you should take extra care with your furry family members.

She said for all breeds of dogs and cats, it really depends on how acclimated they are to the cold since birth.

Dr. Cantamessa added, providing a shelter or any form of insulation should be enough for most pets, but of course that doesn't mean they'll choose to use it.

For pets that don't spend a lot of time in the snow, try to limit their activity to 15 to 20 minutes outside, and be careful while walking them.

Dr. Cantamessa said some signs that your dog may be suffering from the cold are "Activity level so if they get too cold they're gonna be really tired they're not going to move around as much, they're going to be as hungry. We do worry because a lot of people are still walking their dogs in this weather and we have seen a lot of paw injuries from just being too cold so if they're licking their paws and limping or if their paws are red or bleeding we need to take a look."

She said some pets have fur on the bottom of their paws, but that is not always the case. For those with bare paws, their paws are as sensitive as human hands.

"Yeah those ones with those bare pads that is just like your skin, if you were walking out there on your hands or scraping your car off, you would get cold a lot faster. So if you're going to take them for a walk which is fine you should think about booties or something to protect their feet," said Dr. Cantamessa.

If you are worried about your pets, or your neighbors bets being in the cold too long, she says don't be afraid to speak up or call animal control.