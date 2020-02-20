Protecting against invasive species in Montana

Invasive specieis are organisms that are non-native to an ecosystem which is likely to cause damage to that ecosystem. Being such tiny creatures, you may wonder how invasive species like invasive zebra and quagga mussels could harm an ecosystem.

Allison Zach, coordinator at the Nebraska Invasive Species Program says "the reason that they are so detrimental is because they out compete our native and desired species. So what they are going to be doing is removing all the plankton and nutrients out of that water body which will reduce the amount of food availability for other desired or native species."

The small, freshwater shellfish is native to the Caspian and Black Seas south of Russia and Ukraine, which raises the question of how they can get to the United States.

"Unfortunately we like to bring a lot of things over whether it be through shipping trade, we bring over a lot of goods that way," says Zach. "But then also we are also spreading them in recreational and our own activities, so if we go camping, fishing or boating we could be moving aquatic and terestrial invasive plants and animals that way."

According to Liz Lodman of the Montana FWP, the state of Montana requires watercraft inspections to prevent the spread of invasive species in the rivers and lakes in the state.

You must get your watercraft before launching in Montana if:

- You are coming into Montana from out-of-state.

- You are traveling west over the Continental Divide into western Montana.

- You are coming off Tiber or Canyon Ferry Reservoirs or

- If you are launching anywhere within the flathead basin and your watercraft last launched on waters outside of the Flathead Basin

If you come off a body of water, it is advised by the Montana FWP and Nebraska Invasive Species Program to do preventative maintenance on your watercraft.

Zach says "we want you to clean, drain and dry and watercrafts or any items that get in the water, lifejackets, anchors, ropes, clean drain and dry those. Inspect them, remove any mud, plants or animals dry them completely and decontaminate them between uses. We want you to not spread anything from one water body to another."