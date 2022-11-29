Protect the Plug effort seeks solutions

COOKE CITY, Mont. - Snowmobile enthusiasts who enjoy winter recreation near Cooke City and Silvergate say they aren’t opposed to plowing an 8.5 mile stretch of Highway 212. Representatives of the “Protect Our Plug” organization say they seek cooperation, not opposition.

The mountains near Cooke City and Silvergate are a mecca for snowmobilers, cross country skiers and other winter sports enthusiasts.

And for the last decade or more, there’s been a very visible divide between residents who wish to see the highway that closes off Cooke City to the east open to vehicle traffic, and those who wish to see an eight-mile section of Highway 212 closed to everything except snowmobile access.

But representatives of the organization “Protect Our Plug” say they are not opposed to plowing the highway. Kay Whittle, owner of the Antlers Lodge, as well the deputy captain for the emergency services team in Cooke City and Silvergate, says safety for riders and residents is of utmost priority for her -- the group simply wants to make sure that the process happens in a manner that keeps the tiny town’s residents safe, and the environment and their economy protected.

“I’m not opposed to having the road plowed,” said Whittle. “I mean, there would be some conveniences, obviously… (but) we need a trail to replace trail A.”

Trail A is the main snowmobile access to the Cooke City area. The trail currently runs on the unplowed highway, as well as an additional 9 mile stretch that runs parallel to the road.