BILLINGS, Mont. -- James "Doc" Jensen pleaded guilty in Federal Court earlier this year to coercion and enticement related to his time as an athletic trainer with Custer County Schools.

Now Federal Prosecutors are handing down their recommendation for for how much time Jensen should serve for his crime. Prosecutors argue that Jensen should receive the harshest penalty available -- a maximum of fifteen years -- at his sentencing on July 30, 2019.

Students were under Jensen's care for almost thirty years from 1970 to 1998. During his tenure, Jensen allegedly created a training regimen called "The Program" that he used as a disguise to sexually abuse young male student-athletes.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Jensen allegedly told the boys that participating in "The Program" would increase testosterone levels and improve athletic ability. What Jensen considered "training" actually consisted of masturbation, anal stimulation, and oral sex.

Prosecutors describe these allegations as deeply disturbing, but no words are more powerful than those of his supposed victims. One reported victim claims, "I would rather remain sick or injured than visit a physician. I would rather be alone in a room with nothing but my near-daily suicidal ideations than to ever risk opening up to a therapist."

Thirty-two boys are identified as Jensen's victims. However, according to court documents, the actual number of Jensen's victims may never be known. Due to the age of the crimes and the defendant's negligible criminal history, many are outraged that Jensen can only be sentenced to a maximum of fifteen years.