The 10th U.S Circuit Court of Appeals said Wyoming prosecutors still have the opportunity to pursue the death penalty for murderer Dale Wayne Eaton.

This comes after a long battle over the course of more than 20 years for Wyoming's only death row inmate at the time.

Following his conviction in 2004 in the murder of Lisa Kimmel, Dale Eaton was a dead man walking... the only death row inmate in the Cowboy state at the time.

Twice Eaton successfully appealed delaying that death sentence and then in 2015, a federal judge abolished Eaton's original death sentence in the 1988 case.

This came following a ruling stating Eaton didn't get sufficient defense.

A state judge also ordered Eaton to undergo a mental health evaluation to determine if he was competent to face a new hearing or receive the death penalty.

A later ruling determined that Eaton had received inadequate representation from the Wyoming public defender's office.

That ruling blocked the state from holding another death-penalty hearing for Eaton while his federal appeals were pending.

Eaton's latest appeal argues the District Court erred in denying relief on the constitutional claims that implicate his convictions, refusing to modify the conditional writ to bar the state from conducting new death-penalty proceedings; and subsequently concluding the state didn't waive its right to pursue new death penalty proceedings by failing to timely comply with the conditional writ's requirements.

On Tuesday, the 10th Circuit Court affirmed the District Court's decision to pursue the death penalty.