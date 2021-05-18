BILLINGS, Mont. - The man accused of shooting and injuring a pedestrian from his car in Crow Agency in April pleaded guilty to an assault crime Thursday, May 13, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice said Fabian Cruz Dawes, 31, of Lodge Grass pleaded guilty for the assault with a dangerous weapon in court.

Dawes could get up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine--a U.S. federal district court judge will decide based on U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory circumstances.

USDOJ said the U.S. magistrate judge presided and Dawes was detained. His sentencing date is to be determined.