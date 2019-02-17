A proposed resolution to designate the extension of 5-Mile road from Dover Road to Montana Highway 312 as a public road, has been put in motion by the city of Billings.

The public hearing on the designation will take place on march 5th at 9:30 AM in room 3108 of the Stillwater Building downtown Billings.

At the hearing, the board will receive comments on the proposed designation of the road as a public road.

After the hearing, if the board believes that is the best interest of the public, it will pass the resolution to make the road public.

If you would like to submit a written comment on the proposed designation, please send it to the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder.