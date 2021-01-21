BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings City Council is working to prevent human trafficking happening in illicit businesses that are posing as massage parlors.

The Human Trafficking Task Force in Yellowstone County said Billings has most significant problem in the state, by far, and investigating these illicit massage businesses is tough and expensive. The task force said if the city's proposed ordinance is passed, it'll be easier to run those businesses out of town.

Stephanie Baucus, co-founder and co-chair of the task force said that the ordinance isn't for law enforcement, it's for code enforcement.

"So, when they get a complaint that might say, 'there are darkened windows, this business is open all hours of the night, I see women coming and going there', those things might not be enough to rise to the level of reasonable suspicion or probable cause," Baucus said. "But, those things will be enough to go in with this ordinance, if this ordinance passes, and say, 'Okay, you're in violation of these code sections.'"

King Spa was one of the illicit businesses shut down after a federal raid in 2018. Baucus said legitimate businesses are already following the rules of the proposed ordinance anyways. This includes: Not allowing massage businesses to operate during the night and not allowing the massage business to act as a dormitory or housing.