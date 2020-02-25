Proposed non-discrimination ordinance hearing draws packed house

A proposed non-discrimination ordinance was discussed at Billings City Council on February 24 with over two hours of comments from the public.

It is being called the "Welcoming Diversity Ordinance." The proposed ordinance would make it illegal to discriminate against people in housing, employment or public accommodations on the basis of religion, race, sexual orientation and more.

Extra security was provided by law enforcement at the meeting.

At least two more public meetings must be held before a formal vote can be taken on the proposal.

People for and against the ordinance spoke.

One person said, "Sadly, our failure to protect the LGBTQ is now what Billings is known for across Montana and beyond. Tourists are now traveling to Bozeman and other Montana communities that stand up for diversity and are seen as more welcoming."

Another person said, "If I were to be asked to shoot a gay or transgender wedding or engagement, it should be my right to politely decline to do so. We believe the NDO would be used to bully people like ourselves. So, please ask yourself which is more harmful... respectfully refusing business to someone and risk hurting someone's feelings? Or being sued and losing everything you've worked so hard for?"

A copy of the proposed ordinance can be found here.