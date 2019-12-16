Proposed high school courses set to be discussed at SD2 school board meeting

KULR (Billings)- Construction and trades, Building Tech 1 and 2, and acting. School District 2 proposing an array of new courses set to be presented to the Board of Trustees.

On Monday night, courses like Construction Tech 1 and 2 will teach students the basics of electrical, plumbing, HVAC and more.

On the flip side, Acting 1 and 2 will be offered at West High only, and provide a variety of mime, movement, vocal exercises and more.

The topic will be discussed at Monday nights board meeting and the 30-day review for final approval will be in January of 2020.