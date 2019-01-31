Proposed bill would place restrictions on sexually oriented businesses

State Representative Rodney Garcia is the sponsor of HB354, and if passed, it will prohibit sexually explicit material in publicly funded libraries and schools. Dave Hanson, the owner of the chain of adult stores, Adam and Eve, feels lawmakers are wasting their time. "This is as a tax-payer and not as an owner of a store. But, they write over 2,000 bills and those bills cost us, what a thousand dollars a piece to draft? We have serious problems and I don't think this is one of them," said Hanson.

According to the bill, some legislators believe that sexually explicit materials are so common and easily accessible to kids that it's a public health concern. For Billy McWilliams, the owner of Erotique in Bozeman, the bill goes against the U.S. Constitution. "Making sexual ghettos only harms our sexuality. Free thinking communication about sexuality is healthy for our society and losing that communication is harmful."

Section 3 of the bill said that sexually explicit materials should be prohibited in publicly funded libraries and schools. If violated, the convicted could pay thousands of dollars in fines. There will also be restrictions on density and location of sexually oriented businesses, if the bill is passes. The business cannot be located within 600 feet of another sexually oriented business or within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare, playground, developed or improved park, multiuse path, athletic field, or facility that primarily serves minors, or a business/facility having a principal purpose of caring for, educating, or entertaining minors, or a church or other place of worship, a cemetery, or a government building.

McWilliams said, "My location is near all of those and in the 35 years I've ran and owned these businesses here I've never had a problem with minors."

Hanson added, "People can take care of themselves and we already police ourselves and we will continue to do so. We don't try to market towards kids or anything to that nature and we never would."

The bill also states "A sexually oriented business in existence prior to October 1, 2019, and located in violation of this section shall relocate on or before October 1, 2024, to meet the requirements of this section." Hanson responded to this part of the proposed bill, "It's really a takings issue. I challenge him to do it and I will sue him in the state of Montana and I won't lose."

Also, under the proposed legislation, a sexually oriented business will not be able to be within 1,000 feet of any property zoned for residential occupancy.