A bill circulating in Helena aims to create a bond to allow the state of Montana to purchase the Colstrip power plant.

This, after a report by the Department of Environmental Quality, says it could cost between $400 and $700 million to clean up the plant's coal ash ponds.

According to the DEQ, they only have one remediation plan for the smallest ash pond area, and have approved closure plans for all three areas.

Right now, DEQ has a little more than $80 million from the current owners with additional bonds due next month.

In a memo sent to KULR8, DEQ spokesperson Kristin Ponozzo says quote, "The Colstrip Administrative Order on consent requires annual reviews of the financial assurance amount to ensure that adequate funding is available to conduct the remedial actions. This is because the AOC requires financial assurance from the operator of the facility."

House Bill 203, or the "Montana Energy Security Act" is sponsored by Billings representative Rodney Garcia.

Garcia says his intent is to purchase the plant after the remediation of the ash ponds is finished. He says it is mandated by law for the plant's current owners to be responsible for taking care of that clean up.

Garcia says his main priority is saving his constituents jobs.

However, the Northern Plains Resource Council says this isn't worth the investment. Mark Fix with NPRC says he believes Montana should invest in more renewable resources like solar and wind power.

"You know I think some of the power that Northwestern buys from Colstrip is some of the most expensive power they buy. You know so like I said it seems like it's progressing to more solar power or wind power," said Fix.

Representative Garcia disagrees. He says he believes as new developments for clean coal emerge, solar and wind powers will be more expensive than energy. Therefore, buying the plant would be a good investment for the state.

"What they are trying to get away from, they're going to find that their source of energy is going to be more expensive than the coal-generating power we produce," said Garcia.

Fix says the Northern Plains Resource Council is working on a study that shows many workers who are currently employed at the plant will be employed through the coal ash pond clean-ups.

We will continue to follow the progress of this bill through the legislature and will bring any developments as we get them.