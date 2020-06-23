Proposed $1.6 million elementary school levy on the ballot for SD2 voters

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A proposed $1.6 million elementary school mill levy for Billings Public Schools is on the ballot for voters in School District 2.

SD2 Superintendent Greg Upham says the levy will help mitigate the elementary school deficit SD2 is facing and help pay for operational expenses such as lights, heat, and staff.

Upham also says Billings Public Schools is at a disadvantage in the state funding formula because parts of the formula don't allocate for positions such as school resource officers, school nurses, and social workers.

He further explains, the larger the school district, the less funding you get per student. Compared to smaller districts, he says SD2 is funded at a decrement that's $200 less over 1,000 students.

Now, we know voters could already be seeing their property taxes go up because of a new proposed public safety mill levy and increased funding to the Parks and Recreation Department.

This is what Upham says he would tell voters who are concerned about their property taxes:

"We wouldn't ask for this levy if we didn't need it," he says, "We're very respectful of the condition of the community and the nation with the COVID virus and in conjunction with the safety levy that our city needs. I think we need to look at it collectively together. Is education important? Yes. Is the safety of our community important? Yes. We've fallen behind in these areas and we need to catch up to the best of our ability."

If you are registered to vote in the Billings Public School District, that ballot should have already arrived at your home. You need to be sure to get your ballot back to the elections office by July 7th in order for it to be counted.