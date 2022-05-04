BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Board of Adjustment has voted to approve a proposed site plan to move the Costco Wholesale in Billings.

A public hearing was held in Billings Wednesday to discuss the movement of a Costco Wholesale store from its current place on King Ave. to a larger space on Zoo Dr.

Plans for the development will include a fueling facility, with room for future additions.

Costco had to resubmit its plans for the facility after making adjustments to account for the existing infrastructure that's in place in the area.

Proposed plans will create parking areas on different sides of the store, as opposed to the parking that only exists in front of the existing facility.