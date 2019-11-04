KULR (Billings)- A lifetime friendship between two canines, and a lifetime bond between man and wife.

"Everything just kind of fell into line for both of us," said Tom Cushing.

Tom and Amy always knew they wanted to adopt, which led them to Harper, the Golden Retriever mix.

After some time though, the couple knew that Harper needed a companion.

"We work a lot and Harper really had, we thought, completed our family. But we wanted to give her a friend," said Amy Grossman.

After trips almost daily to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in search of the right friend for Harper, Amy found Clover; and Tom, found an opportunity.

Tom went to pick up Clover and bring him home to surprise Amy. However, Clover wasn't the only surprise Amy would face that day.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Amy barely realizing Tom was on one knee as Clover's new collar read 'Will you marry me'.

"At that point like, I'd look at him, I'd look at her, and I'd be like 'Oh my God you got me a dog' and we're engaged. He said I don't know, did you say yes? And I was like yes, I don't know, ok lets do this," said Amy Grossman.

So not only were wedding plans being made, Harper had a new partner in crime.

"They were friends at first sight," said Tom.

Wedding bells rang for the new couple in September of 2019.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter was overjoyed to be a part of something so special.

"It means a lot to be apart of someones story in such a huge way. That's a story they're going to be telling their kids and their grandkids," said Gabrielle Fry, Canine Lead at The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Their small family now able to experience a lifetime of wagging tails and new adventures.

For Tom and Amy's wedding, they opted to have their guests make donations to YVAS instead of giving them wedding gifts.