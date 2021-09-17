BILLINGS - Ahead of Sunday's 'Walk To End Alzheimer's' fundraising event, we wanted to shine a light on those in the community who have been personally impacted by the disease.

"If you haven't known somebody with Alzheimer's yet, you will in the near future," Billings Resident Carol Annin said.

Annin and Doris Backus, with First Presbyterian Church lost a loved one to the disease, just like so many other people in the world.

Backus lost her father to Alzheimer's almost 20 years ago and Annin lost her father, Tom, three years ago.

"He went from being such a vibrant, intelligent man, to a man that… you could just see his memory disappear and his personality disappear, and it's just an awful disease," Annin said.

Since her father's passing, Annin joined Backus on the First Presbyterian Church team to walk each year, raising funds for Alzheimer's research.

Besides lacing up her shoes, Annin also uses her hands to make her famous Promise Garden Quilt in honor of her father.

"Purple is Alzheimer's main color, and it signifies somebody who knows somebody who has passed from the disease," she said.

Annin and Backus also talked about the other colors displayed on the quilt. Blue indicates someone is living with the disease, yellow is for all the caregivers helping Alzheimer's patients, orange shows support for the cause and finally, while it may not be on the quilt, white represents someone who was cured from the disease.

"I'm hoping it will move us forward towards getting a cure so that we can have a white flower on a quilt someday to represent the first survivor of Alzheimer's," Annin said.

"We're all searching for that white flower, so the sooner the better," Backus said.

You can help Annin and Backus by donating to the First Presbyterian Church team. Anyone who donates $20 or more will be entered into a drawing to win Carol's quilt.

And don't be afraid to check out the walk Sunday and be a part of the cause.

"The numbers are going to increase in leaps and bounds as the baby boomers age, and it's just important. We have to get this done," Backus said.