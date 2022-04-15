Prolonged winter season keeping some roads closed in Custer Gallatin National Forest

RED LODGE, Mont. - The prolonged winter season is delaying the reopening of four seasonal roads in the Beartooth Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The four roads, West Fork Rock Creek Road (#2071), Silver Run Road (#2478), Robertson Draw Road (#2008) and Lake Fork Road (#2346), normally open April 15 every year.

“These four seasonal roads are being delayed due to the recent late season snow that we’ve received this week,” Annette Smits, district recreation program manager, said in a release from the Forest Service. “Additionally, as a reminder for folks the upper loop of Red Lodge Creek Road (#2141) also is seasonally closed until May 15th each year for the spring thaw and freeze cycle. We look forward to opening each of these roads as soon as conditions permit.”

The Forest Service said many other roads will stay seasonally closed throughout the Beartooth Ranger District, including the Pryor Mountains.

Visitors should check the Motor Vehicle Use Maps, available per district, ahead of coming to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.