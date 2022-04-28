BILLINGS, Mont. - Public comment is open regarding new underground storage tanks (UST) to be installed in Billings.

A project is looking to install seven UST tanks and two fuel islands during the construction of a new gas station and convenience store at 3975 King Ave. West in Billings according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

After a 10-day public comment period, the DEQ said it will consider and respond to substantive comments received in response to the Draft EA and proceed with one of the following determinations: that an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is necessary, that the EA did not adequately reflect issues raised by the proposed action and that a revised EA is needed, that further environmental analysis is not necessary and that the agency can proceed with a final decision with modifications deemed necessary based on analysis in the EA and/or public comment, or, that the EA is adequate and adopted as Final.

Notice of the decision will be given to each person who submitted written comment or requested notice of the decision.

Comments can be made and a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) as required by the Montana Environmental Policy can be viewed here.