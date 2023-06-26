REED POINT, MT- Progress was made through Sunday evening and Monday morning on removing railcars that have impacted the Yellowstone River and the Twin Bridges Railroad bridge in Stillwater County, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

The contents of both railcars containing sodium hydrosulfide, which were located on the west side of the bridge, have been successfully transferred into stable railcars and moved to safety.

Eight railcars on the bridge's eastern side that did not reach the water were removed; five of which contained asphalt and the other three contained fertilizer.

On Monday, construction teams removed the cars containing fertilizer and one asphalt car leaving the remaining four on the eastern side of the bridge, and they will be removed as cleanup efforts continue.

Ten cars remain in the river, six contain asphalt, three contain molten sulfur and one contains scrap metal.

The condition of the cars, including two which are submerged is a key unknown in the plan to remove them from the river.

A dive team is on site of the derailment to gather more information about the situation underwater, and contractors and a large crane have been brought onsite as well to stabilize and remove the cars from the river.

MRL is currently working with its unions and BNSF to find alternative traffic routes to limit supply chain disruptions.

Asphalt globules have been detected downstream on the banks and in the body of the Yellowstone River.

This solid waste is not water-soluble and is not anticipated to impact water quality.

Water quality testing results from Saturday show no detectable levels of petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur and samples continue to be taken and analyzed, and at this time, there are no known risks to public drinking water or private drinking water wells.

Tuesday, June 27th, the Unified Command plans to send a press release in the morning and in the evening summarizing that day’s accomplishments.

In addition, a public meeting about the derailment and the response will be held on Wednesday, June 28th, at 7:00 PM at the Columbus High School Gym, 433 N 3rd St, Columbus, MT 59019. Please park in the west parking lot and enter through the gym doors to enter for the public meeting.

