Products claiming to cure autism and cancer are just as dangerous as drinking bleach

A warning tonight from the Food and Drug administration.

Products that are being marked to cure autism and serious diseases like cancer can have dangerous, and even life threatening, side effects.

These products are being marketed to cure autism, cancer, HIV and AIDS, hepatitis, the flu, and more.

But The US FDA is warning consumers that drinking products containing sodium chlorite, is like consuming bleach.

And it is extremely dangerous to your health.

The products are being called various names such as: Miracle or Master Mineral Solution, Miracle Mineral Supplement, MMS, Chlorine Dioxide Protocol, and Water Purification Solution.

When mixed according to package instructions, the liquid becomes a strong chemical that is used in bleach, FDA officials say.

Drinking any of these products can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and symptoms of severe dehydration.

Some product labels claim these side effects are evidence that the solution is working.

The FDA say these claims are false.