Procession arrives in Billings carrying fallen Gallatin County Deputy

A procession is perhaps one of the saddest but most respectful acts first responders can do for one another after one of their own falls in the line of duty.

Following the death of Gallatin County Deputy Jake Allmendinger, a procession of fellow law enforcement members escorted is body into Billings where an autopsy would be performed at the Eastern Montana Crime Lab.

This tragedy is a sobering reminder of the dangers that law enforcement deals with on a daily basis in keeping our community and community members safe.

It's tough times like this where outside agencies come together and show support of their fallen officer.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John says "when somebody has a tragedy like that we rally up, we support as best we can understanding that the officer's family is going to be hurting and in pain and in need. The department, the department head, the community and that's something that you just can't go through by yourself."

After tests were completed this morning the procession reassembled to transport Deputy Allmendinger's body back to Gallatin County.