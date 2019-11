Protesters hold a pro-vaping rally in Washington D.C.

The rally was put on by United Vapers Alliance in the Ellipse Park near the White House Saturday afternoon.

The group advocates for vaping products including flavored products to remain on the market.

Protesters called out the Trump Administration and the FDA for proposing to ban flavored vapes.

Recently the number of vaping-related lung injuries has soared to over 2,000, with 39 deaths confirmed in 24 states.