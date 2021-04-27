BILLINGS - On March 13, 2020 the Montana Department of Corrections suspended visitation to all facilities to combat the spread of COVID-19. With coronavirus cases declining, the Montana Women's Prison has reopened for visitation.

Alicia Hoctor, an inmate at the prison, says she was lucky enough to see her family right before the visitation suspension.

"And I got to see my daughter for the first time as well. So it was very bittersweet and very shocking, when they're like, 'we're done, we can't do this anymore,'" Alicia said.

During the past year Alicia says she and her family have found ways to stay connected through phone calls and video chats, but it's not the same as being together in-person.

"To have those not just over the phone where everything is recorded, but just having that physical contact, even if it's just being able to talk to someone... it does mean a lot. It has a huge impact on your mental and your emotional stabilities," she said.

Like all of the women at the Montana Women's Prison, it has been over a year since Alicia has been able to see her father in-person or give him a hug. That's the one thing she wants to do the most, and what she got to do on Tuesday.

Alicia says she was beyond excited when she heard that visitations were to resume, and she wasn't the only one happy about it.

"Anytime you get to see your child again it's almost like the first time. That connection is there," Sam, Alicia's father, said.

When the door opened to the visitation room and Alicia saw her father, she finally got to give him a hug again.

Alicia and her father both shed a few tears during their reunion.

She says being able to hold her father's hand again has an immense impact on her life and mental health.

Alicia also said she is looking forward to finally having the chance to be with her family in-person again.

"People think that we're just dirty and that inmates are just horrible, horrible people, and that they're in prison for a reason. Yes, we're in prison for a reason, but that doesn't make us any less human than anyone else," Alicia said.