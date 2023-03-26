RED LODGE, Mont. - As a winter storm warning remains in effect for parts of Montana, Carbon Alert has shared some updates on road plowing in Carbon County.

As of 4:30 pm, most priority 1 and priority 2 roads have been cleared.

“Thank you crews for your long hours this weekend, allowing for as normal of travel as we can expect with this amount of snow,” Carbon Alert wrote.

According to the National Weather Service, wet roadways are anticipated to freeze overnight, and travelers are urged to be cautious.

The public is being reminded that private property owners are responsible for clearing driveways, but are asked not place private snow piles on to country roads.

You can view the Carbon County Road Department priority map here.