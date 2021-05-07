MONTANA - In the last few weeks across the state, there have been several SWAT standoffs involving suspects with prior offenses. We talked with prosecutors in Musselshell County about why some of those suspects did not get locked up immediately; A lot of it has to do with the bail bond system.

"A defendant has no burden to prove their innocence, the state must prove their guilt," Musselshell County Attorney Kevin Peterson said.

Every suspect has a right to bail in court, unless they're charged with a capitol murder offense and there is solid proof.

An individual can not be kept in jail based off their prior criminal history alone. Therefore, it is that person's right to pay their way out of jail before going to trial for a specific crime.

But their criminal history is a factor when a judge sets the bail.

"You cannot use a bail setting to pre-punish or pre-judge a defendant," Peterson said.

Usually, someone only has to pay a bail-bonding company about 10% of the bail set by a judge to be released.

But there are conditions if someone is released on their own recognizance, meaning a suspect might have to check in with their attorney periodically, or stay off drugs.

However, if any of the bond conditions are broken, certain actions can be taken.

"Even if they're out in the community a petition can be filed to revoke those conditions and bring them back in with a higher bail set, or they could be put in jail," Peterson said.

When it comes to keeping violent offenders in jail before a trial, judges can use bail to do so. But there are still limitations.

"I can't tell you the number of times I've had a prosecutor or law enforcement suggest that the court effectively punish an offender by means of bail, meaning the bail is so high the offender can't possibly post it," Judge Randal Spaulding, from the 14th Judicial District, said.

It simply goes back to the Constitution.

"I've reminded law enforcement and county attorneys that the defendant stands accused but [is] presumed innocent," he said.

There is even discussion on getting rid of the bail system entirely.

"There's a national trend to eliminate bail altogether. It has to do with the desperate financial abilities of citizens to post bail," Spaulding said.

The Musselshell County Sheriff did not want to do an interview, but did tell us he'd like to see regional jails built to help with jail-overcrowding. He thinks this would free up more money and personnel for law enforcement.