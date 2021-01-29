BILLINGS, Mont.- The principal at Arrowhead Elementary, Pam Meier, won the 2021 National Distinguished Principal Award for Montana.

Criteria for the award includes: being clearly committed to excellence, having programs designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students, and having firm ties to parents and the community. The recipient must also be a member of NAESP.

Pam Meier has been a principal for 15 years. She was principal for six years at Poly Drive Elementary. Now, she is in her ninth year at Arrowhead Elementary. One thing she likes to do as principal is read books to the students in their classrooms.

Meier said her mother influenced her decision to go into public education.

"My mom was a lifelong teacher," said Meier. "I just watched what she did with her first graders for 36 years and I thought, 'You know, I would like to experience that as well.'"

It was a decision that Meier says has been "super rewarding."

"Honestly, I just love coming to work everyday," said Meier.

"It's really all about the kids," she said. "And, seeing them and interacting with kids everyday is truly a joy. They are funny. They are engaging. Most of them like to talk to me, not all of them."

The students at Arrowhead Elementary wrote things they like about Meier on posters to celebrate her award. Kindergarteners wrote things like, "She is really, really nice" and "She cares about us." An eleven-year-old student wrote, "I always knew you were the best."

Meier also wants to give credit to the teachers. She said they are phenomenal.