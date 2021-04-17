Prince Philip's funeral held Saturday

Prince Philip was laid too rest Saturday in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the UK, the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth.

Military bands played and a procession of royals escorted Prince Philip's coffin to the church.

Due to the pandemic, only 30 close family members and friends attended the service.

Queen Elizabeth sat alone at the ceremony, dressed in black with her head bowed in prayer.

The Duke was honored at Windsor Castle in a service that was steeped in military and royal tradition but also pared down and infused with his own personality.

The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of the castle, but it was shown live on television.

There as no sermon, at Philip's request, and no family eulogies or readings, in keeping with royal tradition.

But the Dean of Windsor highlighted how the country had been enriched by Prince Philip.