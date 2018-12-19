Prince of Monaco has ties to Cody, WY

Cody - One of the richest royals in the world has a close connection to Cody, Wyoming. The Prince of Monaco partners with the center of the west on a $100,000 scientific grant. The partnership may bring the Prince to northwest Wyoming next fall.

In September, 2013, the Prince of Monaco came to Cody to award a $100,000 Scientific Prize, or grant to a scientist and photographer who were studying elk migrations in and around Yellowstone. In September 2016, three scientists traveled to Monaco, to receive the second Prize, for their work on archaeological finds in melting ice patches.

The Chairman of the Jury that judges submissions for the Camp Monaco Prize, Dr. Charles Preston remarked, “They revealed information from ten to twelve thousand years ago, and beyond.”

Preston is the founding curator of Draper Natural History Museum at the Center of the West in Cody. He chaired the jury for the first two prizes. There will be another prize next September, and he’s leading the jury again.

Preston said, “We expect to see the level of proposals that we’ve seen in the past. We’ve had some exceptional applicants, from all over the world.”

How did the partnership between the Palace in Monaco and the Center of the West in Cody come to be?

The Center of the West Board Chairman,

Baron Collier explained, “A hundred years ago, Prince Albert the 1st of Monaco came to join Buffalo Bill on a hunting trip on the North Fork, near Cody.”

To commemorate that trip the Draper Museum collaborated with the University of Wyoming and the Prince Albert the 1st’s great, great grandson to fund the Camp Monaco Prize in 2013, and 2016.

Center Chairman Baron Collier helped fund the 2019 prize through his foundation.

He remarked, “So it’s with great pleasure that the Wyoming Philanthropic Trust joins in with the Prince Albert the II of Monaco’s Foundation in order to award this next upcoming Camp Monaco Prize.”

Collier is proud of the Center’s involvement in scientific research.

He said, “Being here allows the Center to partner with other organizations, and to encourage the pursuit of world class scientific study in an incredible place, Yellowstone.”

So will the Prince be coming back here to the Center of the West to present the next prize?

Preston smiled, “He has some time conflicts with his schedule. We’re still working with the palace to see if we can find a time in there.”

The Draper Museum recently issued a call for scientific proposals for the prize. The deadline is April 15th.