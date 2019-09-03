406 Pride banners vandalized, stolen from three Billings Schools

Billings Senior High School, Billings West High School and Lewis and Clark Middle School are the three schools where 406 Pride banners were damaged or stolen. The banners at Billings Senior and Lewis and Clark Middle were both slashed with a knife while the banner at Billings West was stolen off of school grounds.

406 Pride President Shauna Goebeaux said "this attack feels personal to the LGBTQ people in Billings and in Montana, and while this may be an attempt to intimidate us, we will not be intimidated.

406 Pride Parade and Festival will still take place this Saturday.