According to Crime Mapping.com -- in October, 89 vehicle thefts were reported to Billings dispatch. In November, the number was down to 78. Come the third week of December and there is already 39 vehicle thefts reported.
It is important to point out that these numbers are all reports to dispatch, not confirmed crimes from law enforcement. That being said, the numbers are still alarming. So how do you keep your vehicle safe from theft?
A remote starter is a start.
We spoke with Jarrett Wanner, owner of Jarrett Stereos, who told us the safety benefits of getting a remote starter for your vehicle.
"The nice thing with a remote started is that it's going to heat up your vehicle when it's cold outside. But the best thing is, is that it makes it secure. You don't have to leave your keys in the car where someone can just hop in, drive away, and now you have to deal with your insurance company, your deductible, loss of work, the time and energy of not having a vehicle," said Wanner.
Wanner told us if you decide to have an automatic starter installed in your vehicle, he recommends having experienced professionals doing the job to ensure the work is done properly. The price generally depends on the year, make, and model of your vehicle, but Wanner says it's a small price to pay to keep your vehicle protected from car thieves.
"It's not not just a winter time thing, you can use it during the summer to turn your air conditioner on. But again, it gives you that peace of mind that the vehicle is out there running it's warming up, defrosting while your getting ready for work in the morning, that someone's not going to takeoff in your car," said Wanner.