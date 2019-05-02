Preventing Vehicle Fires

FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, says that a seldom recognized part of America's fire problem is motor vehicle fires. FEMA says that a vehicle fire can produce heat upwards of 1500 degrees Fahrenheit and produce toxic gases.

After going to two vehicle fires in a month, I wondered how common vehicle fires are. FEMA says that nearly one in seven fires involves vehicles. And, FEMA says, each year these fires kill over 300 people. https://www.usfa.fema.gov/downloads/pdf/publications/fa-243.pdf

FEMA says to not open the hood if you suspect a fire under it. Air could rush in, enlarging the fire and leading to injury.

There are some things that you can do to help prevent a fire in your vehicle. The first, check for leaking fluids in the engine.

Kris Kelley, owner at Beartooth Automotive Repair, says that any fluid leak in your engine like, oil, transmission fluid or fuel, can cause a fire. The exhaust manifold in your engine can get up to about 1200 degrees when you are driving down the highway, igniting leaking fluids. He advises having your car looked at regularly, checking for things like leaking fuel lines. Kelley also says to be sure that your oil cap is on.

Kelley says, "I've seen engine fires from that, the oil cap missing. So, going down the road, you know, at 2500 RPM, you have oil sloshing around, obviously to lubricate the engine. The oil cap is there to keep that in there. I've seen that quite a few times."

Kelley adds says that electrical fires can happen with older cars or if someone inexperienced changes the wiring in your vehicle. For example, he says that he has seen problems from people installing their own stereo. Kelley says to always have a trained mechanic install anything that involves the wiring in your vehicle.

Also, some vehicles are under recall right now for risk of engine fires by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. If you want to check your vehicle for recalls, you can go to their website https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.