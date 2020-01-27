Preventing novel coronavirus

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The novel coronavirus has sickened thousands and killed at least 80 people in China. According to RiverStone Health in Billings, there are currently 5 diagnosed cases in the US.

Vice President of Public Health Services at RiverStone Health -- Shawn Hinz -- says simple things like washing your hands or staying home when you're sick can help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

"As of January 21st -- we are concerned about the Coronavirus and anybody that would have traveled into the Wuhan area in China," says Hinz.

Hinz says other viruses in the Corona family are usually transmitted from animals, but public health professionals are still looking for a source of the novel coronavirus. She says symptoms may include fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

If you think you have been infected, she says to call your health care provider immediately. Hinz also wants to keep the threat of coronavirus in perspective. She says influenza -- which can be prevented with a vaccine -- is a bigger concern in Montana and across the country.