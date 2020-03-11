Preventing dog bites in kids

Seventy seven percent of dog bites involving kids come from a family dog or a friend's dog according to thefamilydog.com.

Dog Trainer and Owner of thefamilydog.com Justine Schuurmans said it's important to be familiar with the subtle signs of familiar dogs.

She said dogs will give off signs they need space. These signs include: licking lips, yawning when not tired, showing a half moon eye or leaving the room.

Schuurmans said any dog can bite. She said she was bitten by her grandmother's dog when she was younger.

She said, "When I was younger, I was probably about 11, I was bit by my grandma's dog. An earring fell out of my ear and it dropped on the floor. I was terrified he was going to swallow it. I reached out to grab it and he bit me on the hand. I can see that it was largely due to the way he was trained."

In a situation like that, Schuurmans said it's a good idea to "trade up." Trading up means offering the dog something better in exchange for the thing they have, like chicken.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said each year more than 4.5 million people in the U.S. are bitten by dogs, and of the 800,000 Americans who receive medical attention for dog bites, at least half are children.