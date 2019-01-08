UPDATE: Following the President's remarks we will join a repeat of Ellen's Game of Games in Progress followed by New Amsterdam at its regular time.

DVR issues should be minimal if at all.

President Trump will address the nation tonight regarding the government shutdown and the immigration debate. The Democrats will offer a rebuttal following the President’s remarks.

NBC News will air a special report at 7:00 PM on KULR which will impact our primetime lineup and late local news.

We do not know how long our special report will last, but we expect it to take about 30 minutes.

However, your prime time shows will air in full at the conclusion of the Special Report. For those of you who like to record these shows, we encourage you to adjust your recording windows by adding an additional 30 to 45 minutes per window.

Tonight we have two hours of Ellen's Game of Games, followed by a new episode of New Amsterdam.

Our late local news and the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon will follow those programs.

We apologize in advance for any inconvenience.