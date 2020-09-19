BILLINGS, Mont. - There is still time to decide who you want vote for, to be the next President of the United States. One of those candidates stopped in the Magic City Saturday to explain why you should consider her.

Jo Jorgensen is the libertarian party's nominee for the 2020 election.

"Government is too big, too bossy, too nosy, too intrusive," said Jorgensen.

With the slogan, 'She Is With Us', Jorgensen tells us she is working to take the power out of the hands of politicians and back to the people.

"We think that government is the problem and we think that individuals are the solution that we can handle, we can solve our problems better than Joe Biden or Nancy Pelosi or Donald Trump."

One of the difficulties Jorgensen faces as a third party candidate is not being allowed on debate stages, which she says makes it hard to show people there's other options.

"If you don't like the old system, you can vote for somebody else and that's why I'm here in Montana and that's why I'm going around and trying to show voters that they do have a choice."

Election polls open Tuesday, November 3rd. You can click here to learn more about Jorgensen's campaign.