President Donald Trump has made an attempt to end the government shutdown. Today at the White House, he announced he would be willing to extend protections for DACA recipients in exchange for a border wall.

President Donald Trump said, "I am here today to break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown."

Speaking from the White House, he proposed funds for what he called a, "humanitarian and security crisis" at the Southern Border: new drug detection technology, more border patrol agents, more judges, and a wall.

President Donald Trump said, "The plan includes $5.7 billion for a strategic deployment of physical barriers, or a wall."

Then he offered what he believes will convince moderate Democrats to support him,

President Donald Trump said, "Three years of legislative relief for 700,000 DACA recipients."

And, added that he would also offer three years of protection for individuals with temporary protected status or TPS.

President Donald Trump said, "That is our plan, border security, DACA, TPS, and many other things."

But, Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejecting the proposal. In a statement, Pelosi said, "It is unlikely that any one of these provisions alone would pass the House, and taken together, they are a non-starter. For one thing, this proposal does not include the permanent solution for the Dreamers and TPS recipients..."

Then, Speaker Nancy Pelosi adding that Democrats want border security but first, will pass bills to reopen the government, something that seems unlikely as both sides continue to stand their ground.