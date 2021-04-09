BILLINGS - President Joe Biden wants to put our nation back to work and rebuild the infrastructure at the same time. The president's $2 trillion proposal goes far beyond roads and bridges, but when it comes to Montana, there may be a different story.

A 2018 report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) states that Montana's roads are among the least crowded roadways in the country. However, that does not mean those roads are in quality condition.

The 2018 report card from the ASCE gives Montana a grade of 'C-' for road conditions. The report concludes that 46% of the major roads in Montana are in poor to mediocre condition. The report also claims these rough roads cost each Montanan approximately $385 per year in extra operating costs. The ASCE estimates $15 billion is needed to maintain Montana's roadway system over the next 10 years, but projected funding can only meet 33% of those needs.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation's 2020 Factbook, more than 90% of the state's interstate roadways are rated as 'good.' However, more than a quarter of the primary and secondary roadways are rated as 'fair' to 'poor.' In addition to a quarter of primary and secondary roadways being rated 'fair' to 'poor,' almost 30% of National Highway System roads are rated as 'fair' to 'poor.'

While infrastructure can be seen as a need for today, President Biden believes it will impact the distant future.

Montana's rail system earned a rating of a 'B' in the 2018 ASCE report.