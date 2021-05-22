President Biden spending the weekend at Camp David

President Joe Biden is spending the weekend at Camp David.

He boarded Marine One this morning and headed to the presidential retreat in the wooded hills of Frederick County, Maryland.

Before leaving, his administration advised businesses that are struggling to find workers to try offering people more money.

The recommendation came in a White House memo about the state of the economy.

As the economy returns to full health after the pandemic, many workers are no longer willing to accept low wages.

Republicans say the problem will lead to inflation.