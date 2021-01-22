President Biden signs executive order addressing food insecurity

BILLINGS - President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday to increase food assistance benefits for Americans struggling with hunger. The Biden administration said the COVID Economic Relief Executive Order will help the 29 million adults and at least 8 million children experiencing food insecurity across the country.

President Biden is also calling on Congress and the USDA to extend the 15% benefit increase for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and asking the USDA to consider increasing access to lunch for students who aren't attending school in-person because of COVID-19.

Sheryle Shandy, Executive Director of the Billings Food Bank, shed light on how the order will impact Billings area residents.

"For folks who have not had to resort to coming to the food banks... it'll keep the wolves away for a while, and for the ones that do, we encourage them to get food stamps and the things they are entitled to because it makes what we do for them stretch a little further," Shandy said.

She said the amount of people going to the food bank for assistance has just about doubled since the start of the pandemic.

We also reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services to see what changes in assistance are being made. DPHHS said they are reviewing the order and will provide updates next week.