President Joe Biden announced this afternoon all nursing home staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This means nursing homes in Montana will have to comply if they want to keep getting Medicare and Medicaid funding.

The Biden administration wants to raise the costs for people who are not yet vaccinated.

According to the Associated Press, the regulation will come from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and it could happen as soon as next month.

Federal data shows hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, even though those workers were some of the first in the country eligible for shots.

During his speech, the president said at least 90% of seniors have at least one vaccine shot, and 70% of people over the age of 12 have at least one shot as well.

"Vaccination rates among nursing home staff significantly trail the rest of the country. Studies show that highly vaccinated nursing home staff is associated with at least 30% less COVID 19 cases among long term care residents," the president said.

President Biden also said more than 130,000 residents in nursing homes have died since the pandemic started last year.