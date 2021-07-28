President Joe Biden released a statement Wednesday on former Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi's death.

In a release from the White House, President Biden said the following:

"For twelve years, I had the privilege of serving with Mike Enzi in the United States Senate. While we sat on different sides of the aisle, I always saw him first as a public servant who conducted himself with decency, honor, and integrity.

The Eagle Scout and National Guardsman, the small business owner and small-town mayor, the state legislator who became a U.S. Senator — Mike never forgot where he came from, and never forgot the people of his beloved Wyoming who placed their trust in him election after election.

Jill and I are saddened to learn of his passing, and our prayers are with his wife Diana, their children and grandchildren, and his countless friends, colleagues, and staff."