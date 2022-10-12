BILLINGS, Mont. -- With inflation, the cost of living going up, and fluctuating gas prices many Americans are feeling a pinch on their wallets.

Many people and experts have been speculating about the state of the economy for months and the word “recession” has been used throughout several of those discussions.

Last night, President Joe Biden spoke to Jake Tapper of CNN about the future state of the economy.

The President insists that we are not currently in a recession, but if one were to occur, it would only be a small one.

"No. Look, they've been saying this now how every six months, they say this every six months, they look down the next six months and see what's going to happen. It hadn't happened yet. It hadn't been. There has there is no, there's no guarantee that they're going to. I don't think there will be a recession. If it is, it'll be a very slight recession that is will move down slightly." Says President Biden.

The National Bureau of Economic Research defines a recession as a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and that lasts more than a few months.

Earlier this week, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says the economy is currently doing fine. Americans are spending 35% more than they were during covid, but there are too many unknown triggers that can and will affect the future.