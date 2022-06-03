President Biden announces new gun safety plans days after police standoff in the Billings Heights

New Information on Sunday’s Police Standoff - 06032022

BILLINGS, Mont. -- New information about a Billings standoff earlier this week In the Billings heights that raises the conversation about Red Flag Laws.



Sunday, in the 800 block of Solita drive the close-knit neighborhood looked very different with officers and swat positioned in the area, trying to end a 5-hour standoff.



The initial call was from neighbors saying the suspect, who we now know as Robert Janz, was armed and knocking on doors of the homes.

According to court docs, Janz was no longer on the street but back at his home holding four people inside. The family members ultimately escaped.



The documents were presented during thursday’s arraignment, and included information from a family member, who police said it was held hostage.



He told investigators that Janz had them locked inside in the house, because he hated the police.



That family member also said that the reason Janz was armed, going door-to-door, to see if "quote the devil was inside".



Docs say that Janz was taken to billings clinic for examination. When the police got inside the home, they found 30 guns. Janz is currently held on a $250,000 bond.



The neighbors we spoke with Friday afternoon said they were surprised about what happened, that Janz was helpful in the neighborhood.

They also believe in the right to carry but are concerned about the number of guns the police found inside Janz's home.

Thursday’s arraignment happened the same day as president Biden talked about providing more mental health services and expanded background checks.

We reached Governor Gianforte. About this...In essence, the Governor's staff said they have several roundtable discussions with law enforcement and law leaders, about increasing access to mental health.



The Governor has been quote "encouraged by ideas coming out of those public safety roundtables" and he is working to balance that with second amendment rights.

We also reached out to Attorney General Knudsen, his staff said quote,

“The Montana Department of Justice is in the process of drafting legislative proposals for the next session that will reflect the attorney general’s commitment to public safety. Attorney general Knudsen will not support laws that infringe on Montanans' right to keep and bear arms.”