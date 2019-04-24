According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, an estimated 18 million people misused medications at least once.

"We get prescriptions for maybe a tooth ache, or we go in for dental work, we get prescriptions for pain at the walk in clinic, any of those things if they're not followed by the prescription for the intended person that prescription is given to, it would be considered abusing the medication," said Christi Beals with Rimrock Foundation.

Beals says there is a prescription drug problem throughout the entire country, and Billings is no exception. She says now is the time to take the issue seriously as a community.

"I would say its a large population of patients it's probably our fourth most common drug addiction we see at Rimrock and we do it take it seriously. It can get in the wrong hands of the wrong person so if I'm a parent it could get in the hands of my adolescent teenager, we see people that are trying new things, we just rally want to minimize any risk that could be happening," Beals said.

According to the American Medical Association, more than 7 out of 10 people who start abusing prescription drugs, get them from the medicine cabinets of their friends and family.

"The reality is we get a prescription from our provider and then we put it in our medicine cabinet and it sits there so there's always a risk that the medications will expire and go bad," added Beals.

Information from the Billings Clinic says 1 in 7 Montana high school students have taken prescription drugs without being prescribed by a doctor.

So how do you know if a loved one potentially has a prescription drug abuse problem?

Beal advised, "I would say any signs of abuse or prescription medications or signs of abuse of anything for that matter would just be an altered daily routine. Is the person not acting how you normally would see them act with you? Are their behaviors different? Watching trends anything that seems outside the ordinary is going to really important to key into whats the why behind that."

If you have some of those old medications that you need to dispose of its important to do so properly.

It used to be recommended to flush those medications down the toilet. Others may throw these drugs away but this can be harmful to the environment so be sure to dispose these medications at a certified drop-off area.

This Saturday is a great chance to get rid of those drugs on National Drug Take Back Day. There are a number of drop off locations on April 27th where you can take your unused drugs.

In Billings you can go to the Elks Lodge on Lewis Avenue, or First Interstate bank on Main Street.

For those outside of the Magic City, you can find your closest participating location by going to our connections page.