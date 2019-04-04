CODY, Wyo., April 4, 2019 – The Shoshone National Forest is planning to implement three prescribed fire projects northwest of Cody and one west of Meeteetse, as weather and fuel conditions allow in April and May.

The planned prescribed fire projects will be done to reduce hazardous fuels in close proximity to private property as well as enhance range and wildlife habitat. The projects are planned in the following areas:

• 90 acres near Dead Indian Pass adjacent to State Highway 296,

• 50 acres adjacent to Dead Indian Campground and State Highway 296,

• 200 acres near the junction of State Highway 296 and U.S. Highway 212, and

• 700-1000 acres along the South Fork of the Wood River.

Signs will be posted in project areas and adjacent land owners will be notified prior to beginning the prescribed fire projects. Smoke may be visible from the surrounding areas during these projects.

For more information please contact: Beau Kidd, North Zone Fire Management Officer at 307.578.5206 or the Wapiti, Clarks Fork, Greybull Ranger Districts Office at 307.527.6921

As America’s first national forest, the Shoshone National Forest has 2.4 million acres of diverse terrain and a mission to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the forest to meet the needs of present and future generations.