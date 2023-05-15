The following is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management:

WINNETT, Mont. - North Central Montana District fuels program staff plan to conduct a prescribed fire next week, starting Tuesday, May 16, located on federal, state and private lands in the Missouri/Musselshell rivers breaks area, about 30 miles North of Winnett, Montana, in Petroleum County.

Burning operations at the Crooked Creek Unit F project area are dependent on actual weather conditions. The project will address a 3,867-acre treatment area to help reduce conifer encroachment in meadows and develop a landscape more resilient to wildfires. Smoke may be seen for several days following ignition.