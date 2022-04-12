PETROLEUM CO., Mont. - A prescribed burn is going to be conducted by Bureau of Land Management fuels program staff in Petroleum County Wednesday.

The Bureau of Land Management says recent snowfall and favorable burning conditions are forecasted for Wednesday, April 13.

Fuels and program staff expect ignition will be completed in one day with minimal residual smoke.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the project area is along 79 Trail, about 25 miles northeast of Winnett on BLM-managed lands, and consists of about four acres of Rocky Mountain juniper and ponderosa pine hand piles resulting from a fuel break project created to enhance access and aide in suppression efforts in the event of future wildfires.