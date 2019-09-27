Preparing kids for recess in winter weather

With winter weather coming to Montana, Miles Avenue Elementary Principal Kristin Wagner said it's a good idea to have your kids' winter clothing ready to go. The kids play outside at recess if the temperature is above zero, factoring in windchill.

Wagner said there is a lot of clothing that kids need: boots, coats, hats, gloves and snow pants. She said the school has a lot of community partners, as well as donations, if parents need help getting winter clothing for their kids.

Wagner said, " If parents can't afford that, our district has a lot of resources and so I'd love for parents to reach out to the schools and say, 'I don't have snow pants.' And, the schools can figure out how to get that for the parents so the kids are prepared."

Wagner also asked parents to label their kids' clothing with their name and phone number. She said by the end of last year, they had a full rack and full table of lost winter items. They already have quite a few items in the lost and found this year.

Wagner asked parents to avoid sending their kids to school too early if the weather is very cold. She said the doors to the school don't open before a certain time because the staff hasn't arrived yet to watch the students. She says sometimes they open the doors early out of concern for the students, but they don't have as many adults as they would like to watch the kids if it's before the regular time.